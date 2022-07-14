Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda

BATHINDA: A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These materials lack valid license for sale and thus pose a potential threat to crops if sold to farmers. A complaint has been lodged with the Bathinda police administration for further legal action,” he said. Grewal said the team also detected insecticides from another godown of Bathinda. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.

On Tuesday, the state agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal constituted a three-member flying squad to launch a drive against drive to weed out spurious farm materials.

After an assessment of the cotton crop in various districts on Tuesday, the minister stated that there had been complaints of the availability of spurious and substandard farm chemicals, seeds and fertilisers.

He stated the government would initiate stern action against the erring persons manufacturing and selling the unauthorised products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}