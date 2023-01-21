Ahead of Republic Day, Ludhiana police conduct checks in city

Local police, led by additional director general of police Ram Singh, on Saturday conducted checks at various places in the city, including the railway station and bus stand, to review security ahead of the Republic Day next week.

A total of 800 police personnel, including senior police officers, installed 36 checkpoints in the city and scanned the vehicles.

The police installed nakas at 11am and the checking continued till 4pm.

The teams issued 25 challans to violators and also seized a car. The police also recovered 9 bottles of illicit liquor and arrested a man in this connection.

The ADGP stated that to maintain law and order situation in the state, the Punjab police are conducting checks all over the state. The police are also reviewing the security in the city in view of the Republic Day.

He said that the police have also scanned 40 hotels and 66 inns in the city and checked the records of the guests.

The hotel staff and inn managers have been asked not to rent out the room to people without keeping a copy of photo identification cards of their guests. They have been asked to maintain a register of the guests.

He added that the police have already initiated a drive against anti-social elements and gangsters in Punjab. Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that all senior officers are on field to ensure safety and security to every city resident.

A cordon and search operation was conducted in and around the bus stand. The teams checked premises of the bus stand, including baggage of the passengers and parking lots.

The police also scanned activities of habitual offenders and those out on bail in the NDPS and Excise Act.

