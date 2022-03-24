Aide of slain gangsters held with weapons in Kharar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

A case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act has been registered against the gangsters’ aide. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 03:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A close of aide of slain gangsters Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Baba was arrested with a cache of weapons from Kharar, following a tip-off on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Jodha Punia, a resident of Garden Colony, Kharar.

Deputy superintendent of police Bikram Singh Brar said 12-bore rifles, 15 live cartridges, a 32-bore pistol, and five live tramps were recovered from the accused’s house during a raid.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said Bhullar and Jassi Baba had hidden the weapons at Hardeep’s house in 2020. “The weapons had remained in his possession since the two gangsters were killed in an encounter in June last year. He did not have licence for any of these weapons. Bhullar and Jassi Baba are believed to have carried out several crimes using these weapons,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act.

