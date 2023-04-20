Ludhiana: Lecture raises awareness on sustainable development goals

A total of 41 volunteers of AIESEC, an international youth run non-governmental organisation, demonstrated the benefits of changing food habits on Unites Nations’ sustainable development goals at an event titled ‘World’s Largest Lesson’ at BCM Senior Secondary School on Wednesday. Students showing their painting during the “world largest lesson” organized at BCM school, Basant Avenue branch in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

AIESEC, originally a French acronym, stands for Association internationale des étudiants en sciences économiques et commerciales.

The volunteers, through animated presentations, highlighted how children as young as 13 to 14 years can mark a global change merely by wasting less food, trying out local things, and eating more plants.

“While meat produces more greenhouse gases, eating more plant-based ingredients need less resources to be brought to the plate leading us towards sustainable future. There are over 30,000 edible plants but only four crops make 60% of our food, which means that we have not tried and tested so many of the available options. Therefore, one must try new local vegetarian varieties, this will also cut pollution and cost that comes along transportation of the food” said AIESEC member Harshdeep Singh.

Notably, “World’s Largest Lesson” is an initiative that aims to introduce the 17 SDGs to youngsters across the world and inspire them to take action for a better future. The lesson covered topics such as ending poverty, promoting gender equality, protecting the environment, and ensuring access to quality education for all.

Over 300 students from BCM Senior Secondary School, who participated in various interactive activities and discussions on the SDGs, learnt about the ways in which they can contribute in achieving the SDGs.

Anjan Kalia, teacher at BCM School and event co-ordinator, said, “We have dedicated three full school periods for the event as, in long run, it will benefit children in so many ways. After the session they will be more environment conscious, helping them make better and wiser decisions about their lifestyle and everyday habits.”

During the 90-minute-session, students of grade seven and eight shared their ideas of a sustainable future.

Speaking on the occasion, AIESEC Ludhiana president Vaibhav Moudgil said, “We are thrilled to have hosted the World’s Largest Lesson in Ludhiana. We believe that educating children about the SDGs is critical in creating a sustainable future, and are committed to creating more opportunities for the youngsters to learn about the SDGs and take action to make a positive impact on their communities.”