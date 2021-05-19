AIIMS nurses back in Bathinda after complaint of poor facilities in Patiala

After 50 male nursing officers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, exposed the pathetic hostel accommodation allotted to them in Patiala, the Punjab department of medical education and research on Wednesday relieved them of their services and sent them back to their parent institute.

The nursing officers from AIIMS, Bathinda, reached Patiala three days ago and were deployed in the Covid wing of the government medical college with Rajindra Hospital.

However, they found that the college had made poor arrangements for their accommodation. They were put up at the State Physical Education College that has not been maintained. Besides the poor sanitation, the nurses complained of substandard meals in the hostel mess. The nursing officers went on a hunger strike to protest the poor quality of food at the hostel mess, but they kept working in the isolation isolation wards of the hospital.

Mukesh Kumar, a nursing officer, said: “Fans were not working in a room where four nurses were asked to stay together. Washrooms were not in a working condition as fittings were broken.”

The staff claimed that senior officials from the medical college and district administration assured them of resolving the matter soon.

“Despite such deplorable conditions, we continued working in the Covid wards. However, on Wednesday, we were asked to leave the medical college and rejoin AIIMS, Bathinda,” the staffer said.

Medical college principal Dr Rajan Singla said talks were held with the nursing staff and they were assured that the issue will be looked into, but they continued to protest. “The matter was taken up with secretary-level officials of the department. It was decided to relieve them from their services,” Dr Singla said.

He added that they have informed the authorities that the medical college is available with ample nursing staff, which can take over responsibilities of the male nursing staff.