Ailing Mohali workers suffer amid poor state of ESI hospital

Catering to over 4,00,000 insured workers of Mohali, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Phase 7, Industrial Area, continues to remain in a shambles.

Though the corporation is also running two dispensaries in Phase 7, Industrial Area, and Phase 2, these are also ill-equipped, leaving ailing workers in the lurch.

The 4,00,000-strong workforce in Mohali is contributing ₹10 crore as insurance, including employer’s share, each month, but the ESI Corporation has failed to keep its end of the commitment to provide seamless healthcare facilities to insured persons and their families.

A visit to the Phase 7 hospital, which is housed in a run-down building, revealed patients being asked to visit government hospitals in Chandigarh even for minor injuries, even though ESI has no tie-up with them for cashless treatment.

Doctors don’t have adequate equipment to conduct even minor procedures and most of the medicines prescribed are also not stocked, forcing workers to pay for them outside.

“There is no facility for laboratory tests or ultrasound either. Also, the centres operate only from 8am to 2pm,” said Jasbir Singh, chairman, Labour Laws Committee, Mohali Industries Association.

He said as per the norms, the insured workers should be referred only to empanelled hospitals under the ESI scheme for cashless treatment, but doctors were sending workers to the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali; and GMCH, Sector 32, GMSH, Sector 16, or PGIMER in Chandigarh. The workers have no option but to spend money from their pockets and have to wait for months to get reimbursement.

No driver for rickety ambulance

The only driver for the ambulance retired over five years ago, but the authorities never filled the position since. As such, in case of emergency, patients struggle to make their own arrangements after being referred to other hospitals. The ambulance itself is also in a poor condition, with worn out tyres and damaged battery.

On October 15, member of Parliament Manish Tewari had written a letter to Bhupender Yadav, Union minister, ministry of labour and employment, to highlight the abysmal conditions at the ESI health facilities.

When contacted, Dr GB Singh, director, health services (ESI), admitted that there were shortcomings. “I have taken charge last week only. I will be visiting the hospital in Mohali and file a proposal to improve the conditions as per requirement,” he said.