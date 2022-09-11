Air Force helps in rescuing four missing West Bengal trekkers in Kullu

SHIMLA: Air force, along with the local police, district administration and mountaineers from Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, carried out a successful rescue operation to trace the four missing trekkers from West Bengal.

Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district. Manoj Nath, 33, Lakpa Sherpa, 50, Aragya Mondol, 30, are safe.

Two air force choppers carried out sorties at two different locations to trace the four missing trekkers – Abhijit Banik, 45, Divash Das, 39, Chinmay Mondol, 42 and Vinoy Das, 32.

“All trekkers are safe and will reach their base camp tonight and stay there tonight. They will come back tomorrow morning with SAR Team,” said Gurdev Sharma, superintendent of police.