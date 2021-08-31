Air India’s Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight to resume from Sept 3

Air India has announced to resume its Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight from September 3 under the Vande Bharat Mission after the UK moved India to amber list relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions on passengers arriving from the country.

VK Seth, director, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, said, “The flight will operate once a week in view of the demand of passengers.”

The airline’s flight will take off from Amritsar at 3pm every Friday and will arrive at Birmingham at 5:20pm (local time) the same day. The return flight will depart from Birmingham at 7:30pm on Saturday and reach Amritsar at 7:35am (India time) on Sunday, officials said.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, the Global Convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, said, “This is a good news for Punjabi diaspora in the UK as they can travel to the holy city without any hassle.

On August 16, Air India had resumed its weekly direct flight to London’s Heathrow airport from Amritsar. With this, the perishable cargo movement from the airport to the UK has started once again.

According to a tweet by the airport, 6270 kg perishable cargo was dispatched on a flight to Heathrow on August 17.

Yogesh Karma, a member of the airport advisory committee, said, the airline’s resumption of flight to London got a huge response.