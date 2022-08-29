Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Airport shuttle bus service to cover Panchkula from today

Airport shuttle bus service to cover Panchkula from today

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 03:26 AM IST

A help desk and online bus reservation management system facility has been started for long-route buses at the facility. Those travelling up to Panchkula will be charged ₹100 per person

The airport shuttle bus service will be extended up to Panchkula (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The airport shuttle bus service will be extended up to Panchkula from Monday.

A help desk and online bus reservation management system facility has been started for long-route buses at the facility. Those travelling up to Panchkula will be charged 100 per person.

A Chandigarh Transport Undertaking spokesperson said, “We have been operating shuttle bus service from Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT),Sector-17 to the airport via ISBT, Sector 43, since March, 2022. Now, on public demand, the service will be available till Panchkula.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP