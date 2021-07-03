Akal Takht being used as ‘football’ by competing Sikh segments: Jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that Sikhism’s supreme temporal seat is being used as a “football” by competing Sikh segments as a result of which its supremacy has taken a hit.

Addressing devotees during a ceremony to celebrate the Akal Takht foundation day, he said, “Anti-Sikh forces are actively harming the dignity of the Akal Takht by using members of the community. Ironically, it is Sikhs who are indulging in acts that reduce the stature of the Takht.”

“Sikhs hold the Akal Takht jathedar in even higher regards than the Prime Minister or the President. But the jathedar is expected to solve people’s trivial issues like a munshi posted in a police station. When abuses are hurled at the jathedar, the dignity and supremacy of the seat become a casualty. This has become a new normal,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

He added, “We ourselves are responsible for reducing respect for our institutions. We are fighting against each other for political reasons.”

The acting jathedar hailed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s move to commemorate the 1955 police action at the Golden Temple during the Punjabi Suba movement.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the entire Sikh community should treat its great institutions with reverence and beware of propagandists. She appealed to the community members to lead their religious, social and political life following their own traditions.