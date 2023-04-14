Takh jathedar says there’s “complete communal harmony” in Punjab in Baiskahi address

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, addressing the public on the occasion of Baisakhi, said there was complete communal harmony in Punjab, but cautioned them of a malicious campaign underway to project it as a “disturbed state”.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh delivered the Baisakhi address from the historic Takht Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. (HT File)

In his address from the historic Takht Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, the jathedar on Friday said there has been no instance of violence or aggression against the state. However, certain powers are working to portray wrongly Punjab and al sections of society are living with ‘bhaichara’ or brotherhood.

The head of Sikhism’s highest temporal seat went on to express pleasure as a large number of devotees converged at the holy place to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas, while rejecting a narrative of heightened communal tension in Punjab.

The jathedar said the state authorities deployed a large number of security personnel around Talwandi Sabo and devotees were subjected to unnecessary checking and frisking.

“But it is heartening to see people are coming in large numbers. Devotees may be facing hardship due to checking by the police but they still are coming with devotion,” he addeed.

On the occasion, the jathedar appealed to the community to fight against intoxicants from society and follow the messages of the Sikh gurus.

He said carrying a sword was an integral part of Sikh tradition, but a section was lobbying to prohibit it, adding, “Sikhs must keep swords to follow the religious tradition.”

Jathedar urged the sangat to follow the teachings of Sikh gurus and understand the difference between “be-parwah” (nonchalant) and “laparwah” (careless) in their behaviours.

He said religious congregating at Talwandi Sabo has been a tradition since 1706, the era of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.