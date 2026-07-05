Akal Takht sends revised objections to Punjab govt on sacrilege law

AMRITSAR

Acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday sent a revised set of objections and additional recommendations to the Punjab government regarding the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act.

Acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday sent a revised set of objections and additional recommendations to the Punjab government regarding the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act.

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The communication, addressed to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, follows earlier directions issued to Sikh MLAs during their appearance before the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht secretariat. The latest letter is a revised version of an earlier submission dated May 11 and includes additional inputs.

Passed by the Punjab assembly on April 13 and subsequently assented to by the governor, the new law amends the 2008 principal Act to provide for a term of up to life imprisonment and fines up to ₹20 lakh for criminal conspiracy in desecrating the “saroop” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib. However, the Act also contains some clauses that did not go well with the Akal Takht and other Sikh organisations.

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{{^usCountry}} In the fresh representation, the acting jathedar has demanded the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy investigation and prosecution in cases related to sacrilege of religious scriptures, emphasising the need for timely justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the fresh representation, the acting jathedar has demanded the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy investigation and prosecution in cases related to sacrilege of religious scriptures, emphasising the need for timely justice. {{/usCountry}}

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He has also sought an amendment to the Act to include a specific provision for legal protection of sewadars and devotees in cases of self-defence during incidents of sacrilege.

The letter states that the Act currently does not contain any clause protecting caretakers or sewadars of Guru Granth Sahib if they are attacked while attempting to stop sacrilege. It adds that if a culprit is caught red-handed and attacks a sewadar or devotee, the latter should be legally protected in case of retaliation in self-defence.

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Giani Gargaj has also flagged objections to certain provisions of the Act relating to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sikh Rehat Maryada, terminology, and custodial definitions.

Earlier, on June 15, the Sikh clergy led by Giani Gargaj had issued directions from the Akal Takht, asking all Sikh MLAs of Punjab — except chief minister Bhagwant Mann — to appear before the highest temporal seat to clarify the absence of community consultation before the passage of the Bill in April, and to respond to concerns raised by the clergy, including those related to a non-Sikh cabinet minister.

Subsequently, on June 29, as many as 87 Sikh MLAs from across parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, appeared before the Sikh high priests. They were directed to address the objections raised over the legislation and were given a one-month timeframe to act on the concerns.

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Giani Gargaj pays tribute to pro-Khalistan activist

The acting jathedar Giani Gargaj on Saturday paid tribute to pro-Khalistan activist and writer Gajinder Singh at a memorial event organised by Dal Khalsa at a gurdwara in Amritsar.

Presiding over the gathering, Gargaj honoured Gajinder Singh’s family members by presenting them with a “siropa” (robe of honour) and performed an “ardas” (prayer) in his memory. Addressing the congregation, he praised Gajinder Singh’s steadfastness and dedication to the Sikh cause.

Gajinder Singh, founder of Dal Khalsa, had hijacked an Indian Airlines aircraft along with four associates in 1981 to protest the arrest of slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He later lived in Pakistan, where he died on July 5.

The memorial was attended by members of Dal Khalsa and Sikh organisations, who also used the occasion to reiterate their demand before the SGPC for installation of Gajinder Singh’s portrait in the Central Sikh Museum located within the Golden Temple complex.

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SGPC observes anniv of 1955 police action at Golden Temple

The SGPC organised a commemorative religious function at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex to mark the anniversary of the July 4, 1955, police action carried out by the Punjab Police during the Punjabi Suba Morcha.

Speaking on the occasion, Darbar Sahib granthi Giani Rajdeep Singh recounted the historical background of the 1955 incident. He said that throughout history, successive rulers had attempted to weaken the Sikh community by targeting its central institutions, Sri Harmandir Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib.