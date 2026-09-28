Akal Takht supreme, law against sacrilege won’t be diluted: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reiterated that Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for “all of us” and emphasised that life imprisonment and heavy fines for those who commit ‘beadbi’ form the core provisions of the anti-sacrilege law and cannot be diluted.

Mann directed the committee to hold detailed and regular meetings with the panel constituted by Akal Takht to examine the proposed amendments. (HT)

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“The state government will leave no stone unturned to protect the sanctity and dignity of Guru Granth Sahib through the strongest possible legal framework against sacrilege. The provisions prescribing life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of sacrilege constitute the core foundation of this law, and therefore the law must not be weakened at any cost,” Mann said at a first meeting with a seven-member committee constituted by the state government to discuss amendments to the anti-sacrilege law passed this April.

Passed by the Punjab assembly on April 13 and subsequently assented to by the governor, the new law amends the 2008 principal Act to provide for a term of up to life imprisonment and fines up to ₹20 lakh for criminal conspiracy in desecrating the “saroop” (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib. However, its administrative framework has triggered a theological dispute, with Akal Takht and other Sikh organisations objecting to certain clauses and terminology.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter dated May 11, the Akal Takht detailed its core objections, particularly pointing to provisions mandating the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scriptures), which effectively places the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees, and sewadars within a state legal framework. Takht also objected to the clause related to “custodian” of the religious text, arguing that this amounts to direct government interference in Sikh religious affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter dated May 11, the Akal Takht detailed its core objections, particularly pointing to provisions mandating the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scriptures), which effectively places the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees, and sewadars within a state legal framework. Takht also objected to the clause related to “custodian” of the religious text, arguing that this amounts to direct government interference in Sikh religious affairs. {{/usCountry}}

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Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on June 29 directed the state government to address the objections concerning the anti-sacrilege law within a month. On July 30, he rejected the government’s response as “unsatisfactory” and announced a five-member committee to engage with the AAP dispensation on the issue.

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Mann directed the committee to hold detailed and regular meetings with the panel constituted by Akal Takht to examine the proposed amendments, consider its suggestions and evolve consensus, while ensuring that the law continues to provide the strongest possible protection to the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and brings solace to the “deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Community.”

Members of the committee who attended the meeting included former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Baba Sahib Singh representing Damdami Taksal, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, former justice Jaspal Singh, former justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer Jatinder Singh Aulakh and advocate Preet Inder Pal Singh. Head of Damdami Taksal Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa joined the meeting online.

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“The spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised while discussing the provisions of the law with the Akal Takht panel. There is no doubt that this law has provided solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, which has been perturbed over frequent incidents of sacrilege. For the first time, a strong sense of deterrence is being created among those who may contemplate committing such a heinous offence,” he said.

The chief minister said the government is ready to examine these issues in their entirety, as certain concerns have been raised regarding some provisions of the law.

“The government, therefore, constituted a seven-member committee comprising eminent personalities associated with the religious sphere, intellectuals and legal experts. The proposed amendments will be discussed comprehensively so that an amicable resolution can be arrived at after taking into consideration all legal, constitutional and other relevant aspects,” the chief minister said.

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Mann expressed hope that “the deliberations of the committee will lead to an outcome in keeping with the sentiments of the Sikh Panth and further strengthen the legal framework of the anti-sacrilege law.”