Akali MLA Bikram Majithia moves high court, says he be made party in Bhola drug case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court pleading that he be made a party in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case as his image was being tarnished by his political opponents.

The application comes at a time when court is likely to decide on opening of reports lying in a sealed cover since 2018 on the role of high-profile politicians and police officials. Majithia’s application will be taken up by the bench of Justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil on Thursday.

Earlier this year, advocate Navkiran Singh, who was an intervener in the 2013 petition, had filed an application seeking opening of the reports. Subsequently, the Punjab government, after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as CM too had filed an application demanding the same.

Majithia said in the garb of public interest, a “malicious and malafide agenda” has been launched by his political opponents to target him and give an impression that he has been insulated from a fair investigation process.

The application claims that the intervenor, Navkiran Singh, who was the first to demand opening of these reports, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and was acting due to political reasons.

In the plea, Majithia also levelled allegations against Punjab home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who he claimed were indulging in “unwarranted propaganda” on the issue of drugs against him.

The plea says the special investigation teams filed 10 challans in the drug cases and no evidence surfaced against the Akali MLA. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too examined a case in 2017 but no prosecution complaint has been filed till now, he added.

The plea claims the allegations made by his political opponents against him are based on statements publically available, which were scrutinised by the investigating agencies, reviewed by court-appointed SITs and discarded by the trial court.

Without there being any substantial material on record, his political opponents were targeting him only for reaping political benefits when the Vidhan Sabha elections are just round the corner, he added.