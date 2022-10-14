Alert newly hired GMSH nurses foil scammer’s 70,000 ‘token money’ plan

Police are on the lookout for a scammer who has been approaching newly recruited staff nurses at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to pay a “token amount” of ₹70,000 before joining their jobs.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh submitted a written complaint with the police after the alert nurses approached her with complaints.

“The UT health department is recruiting staff nurses on contractual basis under the National Health Mission. Advertisements were displayed on June 29, while the written tests were conducted on September 11. The shortlisted candidates were issued appointment letters on October 3. However, thereon, a few candidates received calls from a man, who demanded ₹70,000 from them for confirmation of the job,” Dr Suman said.

She added that the wary candidates, however, didn’t pay anything and approached her instead. “Our department immediately contacted the selected candidates and asked them to ignore such calls and inform the department if they receive any,” Dr SIngh said.

On her complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station, and launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.