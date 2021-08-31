Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All approvals taken for walk-in aviary, says Chandigarh forest dept
chandigarh news

All approvals taken for walk-in aviary, says Chandigarh forest dept

Chandigarh forest department writes to Animal Welfare Board of India, says exotic birds kept in the two walk-through aviaries will only be the ones that are commonly bred in India
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:24 AM IST
As per the letter written by the Chandigarh forest department, the exotic birds were procured from suppliers registered with the Animal Welfare Board of Tamil Nadu. (HT FILE PHOTO)

After city residents raised an issue with the upcoming Walk-in Aviary near Sukhna Lake, the UT forest department has written to the Animal Welfare Board of India claiming that they have taken all approvals and have not violated any guidelines or laws.

The letter written by UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai to the secretary of Animal Welfare Board of India, SK Dutta, noted that the exotic birds kept in the two walk-through aviaries will only be the ones that are commonly bred in India.

As per the letter, the exotic birds were procured from suppliers registered with the Animal Welfare Board of Tamil Nadu and registered on the PARIVESH portal of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change. Before selecting sellers, a committee of officers from the UT animal husbandry department, UT finance department and the UT forest department cross-verified the details, and the sources of birds were also physically verified.

The Animal Welfare Board of India had earlier written to the UT forest department regarding this and in this letter the forest department replied that none of the laws and guidelines had been violated in setting up the park.

RELATED STORIES

Residents still dissatisfied

Meanwhile, residents still remain unsatisfied with the answer. The complainant, RK Garg, said, “No documents have been provided along with the letter and the complaint hasn’t been declared as closed. The approval from the authorities is also mentioned, but not attached. An audit report had also objected to the contract for the construction of this aviary which is not mentioned.”

Garg added that animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi, who had also raised her voice against the project earlier, had also written to him saying that she was dissatisfied with the response and now they planned to seek legal intervention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Most PU departments sceptical of UGC’s blended mode proposal

Air India’s Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight to resume from Sept 3

Half of working women in rural Punjab have an average debt of 1.5 lakh

Chandigarh: Spices ground at jail to add flavour to food at hotels
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP