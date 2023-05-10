Ludhiana: Cong leader Mand gets Y-category security

National joint coordinator of the All-India Congress Committee (Kisan Congress) Gursimran Singh Mand has been provided Y-category security on Tuesday. Mand was earlier provided security cover by the Punjab Police.

(HT File Photo)

Mand’s security has been increased following threats he was receiving, including from gangster Goldy Brar and Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader hidden in Pakistan.

Mand said the police personnel deputed in his security cover were unfit and about to retire. He had made several appeals to the police to depute young police personnel in his security.

He added that on Tuesday he received extra security.

