Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Cong leader Mand gets Y-category security

Ludhiana: Cong leader Mand gets Y-category security

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 10, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Mand’s security has been increased following threats he was receiving, including from gangster Goldy Brar and Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader hidden in Pakistan

National joint coordinator of the All-India Congress Committee (Kisan Congress) Gursimran Singh Mand has been provided Y-category security on Tuesday. Mand was earlier provided security cover by the Punjab Police.

Mand said the police personnel deputed in his security cover were unfit and about to retire. (HT File Photo)

Mand’s security has been increased following threats he was receiving, including from gangster Goldy Brar and Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader hidden in Pakistan.

Mand said the police personnel deputed in his security cover were unfit and about to retire. He had made several appeals to the police to depute young police personnel in his security.

He added that on Tuesday he received extra security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP