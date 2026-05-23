All-women polling teams conduct Rohru civic polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh on Friday conducted the general elections to the Rohru municipal council (MC) entirely through all-women polling teams, recording a voter turnout of 77.31 %.

Out of the total 3,151 registered voters in the Rohru MC, 2,436 electors exercised their franchise during the polling held from 7 am to 3 pm through electronic voting machines. (HT Photo)

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According to a statement issued by Surjeet Singh Rathore, secretary of the SEC, all polling stations in Rohru were managed exclusively by women personnel, including polling staff as well as security officials, making the exercise a significant example of gender-inclusive election management in the hill state.

Out of the total 3,151 registered voters in the Rohru MC, 2,436 electors exercised their franchise during the polling held from 7 am to 3 pm through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The counting process was completed smoothly and the election results were declared soon after polling concluded.

Meanwhile, the neighboring Narkanda Nagar panchayat witnessed an uncontested election, with all members being elected unanimously without the need for polling.

CM congratulates Cong candidates on winning Rohru MC polls

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated all victorious candidates, office bearers of the Congress and party workers on the victory of Congress-supported candidates in the Rohru MC elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated all victorious candidates, office bearers of the Congress and party workers on the victory of Congress-supported candidates in the Rohru MC elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said that the overwhelming public support received by Congress-backed candidates in the urban local body elections reflects the people’s faith in the welfare-oriented policies, public welfare schemes and development-focused initiatives of the Congress government.