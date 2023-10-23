All-women Ramlila team breaks the mould with dazzling display

In a heartwarming display of tradition, around fifty women, spanning generations from a 9-month-old cherubic girl to a venerable 85-year-old, have once more graced the spotlight in Tricity. This marks the triumphant return of an all-women Ramlila in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, following the resounding success of its inaugural rendition last year.

The all-women Ramlila is back in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

Their captivating performance, which began on October 15, is now captivating audiences on the internet through live streams on diverse social media platforms.

Social activist Ekta Nagpal is leading the group, “Jadon se Judoo,” as they bring the enchanting tale of Ramlila to life.

Notably, this Ramlila features a unique inclusion of a nine-month-old infant, breaking tradition by portraying “the birth of Lord Rama,” a departure from conventional Ramlila narratives. The cast boasts a diverse range of participants, including Ekta Nagpal’s 85-year-old mother, Pushpa Juneja, portraying the role of Guru Maa.

In this unique production, Pratibha assumes the role of Lord Ram, Jaanvi embodies Hanuman, Ritu Kapoor takes on Ravana and Abha portrays Angad. Khushboo, in a versatile performance, shifts between the roles of Narad, Surpnakha, and Meghnath. The artistic direction of this Ramlila is masterfully led by Arun Jaitley.

Ekta Nagpal, the visionary behind this initiative, expressed, “I embarked on this journey last year with the belief that women’s empowerment goes beyond financial independence. A woman truly unlocks her potential by bridging the values and ideals of the new generation with those of the past.”

Traditionally, Ramlila has been a male-dominated sphere and the hurdles that this entrenched tradition poses for the organisers and participants of this all-women ensemble cannot be underestimated. Male leaders of numerous Ramlila committees in the area have resisted the notion of women taking part in Ramlila, contending that it contravenes religious beliefs, she added.

According to Vinnie Gophankar, who is playing the role of Ravana’s advisor, the costumes for their theatrical performance were originally tailored with a focus on female participation. They even took to stitching some of the outfits themselves. Additionally, many of the Ramlila props were meticulously handcrafted by the women during their spare time between rehearsals.

Another notable feature of this Ramlila is the post-performance questionnaire, consisting of 50 thought-provoking questions related to the Ramayana and Ramlila. The audience, especially children under the age of 15, engages in this activity.

With an estimated budget of around ₹30 lakh, primarily funded through collective contributions, this 10-day spectacle is poised to create a historic milestone.

