Jalandhar shocker: Hooligans pour hot oil on minor street vendor over ‘cold momos’

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 01, 2023 12:52 AM IST

As per information, a spat ensued after the minor served the trio the snack they had ordered. They complained that it was cold and refused to pay for it while demanding that the minor take a fresh order. When he refused to do so, the accused overpowered him and physically assaulted him before pouring hot oil over him.

An altercation over “cold momos” turned ugly as three unidentified youth poured hot oil over a minor street vendor near PAP Chowk in Jalandhar on Thursday night around 10.30pm.

The boy received multiple burn injuries on his back, arms and chest and was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently under observation.

The accused, meanwhile, fled the spot. Police said they are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

Rama Mandi station house officer, Navdeep Singh, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said, “The parents of the victim were initially reluctant to register a written complaint. But we spoke to them and are recording their statement to register the case.

