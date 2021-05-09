Amarinder seeks Radha Soami Satsang’s help in fight against Covid

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought the support of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in the state’s fight against Covid-19, directing all deputy commissioners to coordinate with authorised representatives of the sect in this regard.

In a letter to sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the CM urged him to make all branches available with the Radha Soami Satsang Beas for the treatment of Covid patients, along with attendants deputed for the purpose.

He also requested Dhillon to extend help in the form of medicines and other relief material for Covid-affected persons across the state.

While the state government was making efforts to ensure best possible medical care for Covid patients, the constantly spiralling cases warranted unstinted support from religious institutions, NGOs and other such organisations, the CM said.

The CM said experts had warned that the next wave would be even more dangerous, which necessitated the collective efforts of all in the battle against coronavirus.

