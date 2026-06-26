Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police launch Project Hawk Eye for enhanced security

To keep a 360-degree vigil to ensure safe Amarnath pilgrimage, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday launched “Project Hawk Eye”, said officials.

Security personnel conduct a mock drill on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Udhampur on Thursday. (ANI)

The project will not only keep a close watch on the ground but also on the sky using the latest techniques, including drones for real-time monitoring. Post the Pahalgam attack, more focus has been placed on security.

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The 57-day Amarnath yatra will begin on July 3 from the traditional Pahalgam and Baltal routes and commence on August 28 amid tight security. Officials are hopeful that this year a record number of pilgrims could visit the Amarnath Shrine up in the mountains.

A police spokesman said that “Project Hawk Eye’ is a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative aimed at maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from the sky to the ground along the entire yatra route.

“Under this initiative, Anantnag Police has deployed a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment. To maintain aerial surveillance, 5 drone detachments are being deployed at key locations, providing real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness,” he said, adding that on the ground, 28 strategically located elevated observation posts have also been established. As many as 22 specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police have installed 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure at critical locations along the yatra route. “Through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating a seamless surveillance network that ensures comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route,” the spokesman said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have installed 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure at critical locations along the yatra route. “Through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating a seamless surveillance network that ensures comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route,” the spokesman said. {{/usCountry}}

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LG reviews preparations

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Pahalgam and reviewed the preparations for the yatra and directed all departments to ensure seamless arrangements, foolproof security and a memorable experience for the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by the top officials of civil administration and the police and other security forces. “Management of the Yatra requires a comprehensive, hybrid planning approach with an absolute zero-tolerance policy for operational lapses. Operations must aggressively mitigate the risks associated with high altitudes, harsh weather, and extreme crowd density,” he said.

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Speaking to the media, the LG said: “The Jammu Kashmir administration, police, security forces, Government of India, and the Shrine Board have finalised all preparations to ensure a safe and spiritually enriching experience for the devotees of Baba Amarnath. Local residents and all stakeholders are eager to welcome pilgrims arriving from across the nation.”