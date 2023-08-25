The Amarnath yatra began on July 1 and will conclude by the end of August. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha speaking at a function at Raj Bhawan said that this year a record number of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the cave while last year’s total figure of visitors stood at 3,65,721.

Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave since July 1 this year. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year many distinguished personalities, including badminton player Saina Nehwal and bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, visited the shrine.

A large number of foreign pilgrims also partook in the spiritual journey. Meanwhile, Sinha on Thursday performed the pujan of Amarnath Chhari Mubarak in presence of Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari Mubarak Amarnath, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada. The holy mace will be taken to the Amarnath cave on August 26 following the traditional Chhari Mubarak Yatra.

Jammu Amid continuing protests across Jammu region against Sarore toll plaza and installation of pre-paid electricity smart meters, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has given a call of “Jammu bandh” on Saturday. Toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district is 13 kms from Jammu city on Jammu-Pathankot national highway (NH44) and barely 38 kms from Ban toll plaza in Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday night, police detained nearly 30 Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS)leaders and workers from the toll plaza and on Tuesday night they were shifted to a jail in Kathua district. Following this, people staged protests on Thursday seeking release of YRS leaders and activists besides immediately suspending Sarore toll plaza and smart meters. The protests were held in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur Akhnoor and Aghore and caused brief disruptions on Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Jammu-Rajouri national highway.

Srinagar National Conference on Thursday said the catastrophic happenings in Himachal Pradesh should act as a wake-up call for Jammu and Kashmir as the states share similar topographies. Incidents of excessive rainfall and landslides , pose a potential risk to the safety of citizens and the administration must take proactive steps to ensure welfare of the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu A man was electrocuted while five others suffered burn injuries after they came in contact with a live transmission wire in Alapir area of Poonch district on Thursday, said officials. The men were digging a grave when the incident happened. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Aslam, was a resident of Adai Mandi. The injured have been hospitalised, police said.

Srinagar A police team along with officials of administration on Thursday attached four marlas in Nadihal Bandipora estate. The property was registered under the name of Salam Shah, grandfather of accused hybrid militant Mehboob-Ul-Inam Shah and is classified as “proceeds of terrorism”. Police said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu The second edition of the “Himalayan Film Festival 2023” will be held at Leh from September 29 to October 3, information commissioner and secretary Padma Angmo said on Thursday. “This is being organised to promote films by local filmmakers of the Himalayan states and UTs and showcase stories from Ladakh on larger platforms,” she said.