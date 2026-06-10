Ambala Cantt domestic airport to start flight operations soon: Union minister

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution BL Verma on Tuesday said that the new domestic airport (Civil Enclave) constructed in Ambala Cantonment will become the 165th operational airport in the country and flight services will commence from here soon.

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution BL Verma on Tuesday said that the new domestic airport (Civil Enclave) constructed in Ambala Cantonment will become the 165th operational airport in the country and flight services will commence from here soon. (HT Photo)

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He said that before the formation of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, there were only 74 operational airports in the country, whereas today the number has increased to 164.

Verma was in Ambala to inspect the airport and the 1857 war memorial along with Haryana energy minister Anil Vij.

The state is making arrangements for the inauguration of both the projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi anytime soon, for which chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has invited him already.

During the airport inspection, Vij informed the Union minister that the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala Cantonment is one of the oldest in the country and strategically most important airbases.

“The runway is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, allowing safe aircraft operations day and night and in all-weather conditions.This domestic airport, developed on an area of approximately 20 acres, will prove to be an important hub for air travel for passengers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other surrounding areas,” Vij said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that various airlines have applied for operating flights from Ambala domestic airport and according to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, there is no technical hurdle in starting flight services from here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that various airlines have applied for operating flights from Ambala domestic airport and according to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, there is no technical hurdle in starting flight services from here. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that arrangements for parking aircraft (aircraft parking bays) for domestic aircraft have been finalised and some minor work related to the project remains, which will be completed within the next week.

Verma inspected the war memorial on NH-44.

He said that Ambala has been a land of revolutionaries and the “Martyrs’ Memorial of the First War of Independence” built here is going to be the largest martyrs’ memorial not only in the country but in Asia.

He expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon dedicate this grand memorial to the nation, so that the new generation can and understand the glorious and true history of the country firsthand.

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Earlier, the minister also chaired a programme organised at OPS Vidya Mandir School, Ambala City, as part of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan and participated at a cleanliness drive in Old Anaj Mandi of Ambala city with mayor Akshita Saini, former minister Aseem Goyal and others.