Ambala Division: Senior officers to manage summer rush at 3 railway stations

In view of the summer rush, senior officers have been deployed at three railway stations of Ambala Division that see high passenger influx.

Rush at Chandigarh railway station.

“The officials will help ensure crowd management, availability of adequate amenities and handle the safety and convenience of passengers at Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment and Saharanpur stations,” divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said on Thursday.

Railway officials said that over a dozen officers and multi-disciplinary teams of supervisors from various departments will monitor the situation for a period of two weeks, till July 2.

Adequate railway protection force (RPF) and commercial staff will also be deployed to ensure queue formations and management of crowds at passenger reservation system hails, booking area, foot over- bridges and platforms.

An official communication has been issued by the operational department of the division to this effect.

“The officers have been tasked to check on the optimum utilisation of staff to maintain cleanliness, availability of potable water, fresh food and regular announcements through public address systems, advising passengers on special trains and extra coaches to clear rush,” an official said.

Due to the rising temperatures and probable contamination of food, consumer complaints tend to rise. Overcharging for water bottles remains a challenge for the railways as well.

In view of this, RPF and commercial staff have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure that no unauthorised persons, pretending to be staff, deceive the passengers and dupe them in trains or at the stations.

As per officials, feedback will be taken every two hours and the situation is being monitored by the DRM.

According to PTI, the railway board has also written to all zonal railways to ensure basic amenities and arrange affordable meals, drinking water and vending trolleys near unreserved coaches at all the stoppages.

DRM Bhatia said, “Our primary focus is that there is no change of platforms when a train is arriving and adequate availability of amenities at the stations. Officers have been deployed round the clock at Ambala Cantt station. While officers will man Chandigarh station during the day, only supervisors will be deployed during the night.”

The DRM added that only supervisors have been deployed at Saharanpur station. “Thorough monitoring by the division and reporting to the headquarters is being ensured,” he said.