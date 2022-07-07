Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net

Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala’s Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday.

Mohit, 28, a resident of Mahua Kheri village, had allegedly murdered fellow villager Puran Chand, who was the complainant and a prime witness in the 2018 murder of Randhir Singh, who, in turn, was a prime witness in a 2013 murder case. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit’s arrest.

The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.

At a press conference, Randhawa said that apart from these three murder cases, he had also been named in four other cases of scuffles as well as under the Arms Act registered at Naraingarh and Mullana police stations.

“CIA-1 in-charge Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Head Constable Arun Kumar of the OSI branch played a crucial role in arresting Mohit, who was absconding for the last four to five years. The team was working on a tip-off from the last two months and managed to arrest him on Tuesday. He was frequently changing locations between Central and Southern India, but never visited Haryana since he went missing in 2019,” the SP said.

Mohit was studying BTech at an engineering college in Mullana, where he had a scuffle with a fellow student. The first case registered against came in 2013. Later, a cricket tournament was organised in the village and during the victory celebrations, he got involved in another scuffle with Randhir.

Detailing the particular case, Randhawa said, “In revenge for the scuffle, he killed Randhir’s aide Gurdeep. Mohit and his associates were granted life imprisonment in the case and in 2017; he walked out on bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court. In 2018, he killed Randhir and Puran Chand the next year. His prime motive was to gain dual advantage by killing the witnesses and spreading terror amongst other witnesses.”

Police looking into links to other gangs

On being asked about Mohit’s connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, inspector Sandeep said, “During his remand, we will verify his possible links with any other gang.”

Speaking in the wake of the latest arrest — one among several involving members of known gangs — a police spokesperson said, “In the last five months, nine most-wanted criminals, 161 proclaimed offenders and 40 bail jumpers have been arrested by the police. Other than this, 30 associates of 11 gangs have been arrested, solving 77 cases and recovering ₹50.83 lakh.