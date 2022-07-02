Ambala | Man held for trying to hit BJP councillor with bike

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to hit BJP councillor of ward number 6, Archana Chhibber, with his bike outside her house in Ram Nagar area of Ambala City on Friday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Bunty, a resident of Deha Colony. Chhibber, 43, told the police that she was going to stop a scuffle outside her house, when Bunty tried to hit her with his bike, but locals managed to stop him.

“While leaving, Bunty threatened to kill me and kidnap my children. We were about to leave when Bunty’s mother, Sulochana, accompanied by her neighbours, arrived at the spot, surrounded my house and they started calling us names,” Chhibber said.

Police and several BJP leaders, including former mayor Ramesh Mal, later reached the spot to pacify the situation.

Chibber said that on June 26, an anti-drug drive was started at ward number 6 and she conducted an inspection with a police team led by deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Jogender Sharma. Police presence was increased in the area following complaints of drug dealers being active in areas like Ram Nagar, Hari Palace and Palika Vihar.

“Since the drive began last week, we have been receiving threats,” the councillor told the media.

Bunty will be presented before a court on Saturday, said superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa. An FIR has been registered under Sections 323, 34 and 506 of the IPC at Ambala City police station.

Archana is the mandal-1 president of the saffron party in the constituency and wife of Vishal Chhibber, chief probation officer at Haryana Prison Headquarters in Panchkula and former deputy superintendent of Ambala Central Jail.