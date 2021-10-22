Ambala police arrests Nigerian national from Delhi for supplying heroin

The CIA-2 team of Ambala police have nabbed a Nigerian national from New Delhi for allegedly supplying heroin to Ambala through a local supplier, deputy superintendent of police (Cantt) Ram Kumar said on Thursday.

The accused, Martin, 47, was arrested from Vikaspuri in Tilak Nagar area of New Delhi. He will be presented before a court on Friday, CIA-2 in-charge Virender Walia said.

He was arrested in connection with the recovery of 55.72 gram heroin and 4.53-gram (40 in number) crank balls made of heroin from two locals, identified as Deepak alias Dipa of Valmiki Basti and Tarsem alias Badal of Topkhana Bazar. They were arrested on October 18 on NH-44 and a case was been registered at Parao polices station.

“Tarsem is a taxi driver and was sent to central jail, while Deepak is currently under three days remand and has been involved in providing drug peddling for several months. During interrogation, he stated that he procured the drugs from Martin,” the inspector said.

DSP Kumar said that the team has seized drugs in atleast 15 such cases in the last one month and Martin is reportedly involved in several other drugs cases in the state, including a recent one in Ambala.

“His purported brother, David, is lodged in Ambala jail in a similar case. We are verifying the facts along with his past cases ,” Walia said.

The arrest comes days after SSP Hamid Akhtar chaired a meeting where he instructed police officers to beef up vigilance to curb the drug menace.