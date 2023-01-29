Ambala : Woman gives birth in Haryana Roadways bus, premature child fails to survive

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:49 AM IST

 A woman gave birth to a child in a Dehradun-bound Haryana Roadways bus near Mullana on Friday, around 25 kilometres from Ambala, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPress Trust of India, Ambala

 A woman gave birth to a child in a Dehradun-bound Haryana Roadways bus near Mullana on Friday, around 25 kilometres from Ambala, officials said.

However, the child could not survive as it was a premature delivery, doctors said.

The woman complained of severe labour pain when the bus was crossing Mullana. Some women present in the bus helped her with the delivery, they said. Bus driver Salim Khan also took the bus to the civil hospital at Mullana. The doctors at the hospital declared the child brought dead while the woman was admitted to the facility.

Khan said the woman along with her husband, two children and brother-in-law boarded the bus for Saharanpur from Ambala. As soon as the bus reached Mullana, the woman had labour pains, said the bus driver.

Principal medical officer, Mullana Civil Hospital, Kuldeep Singh said the woman’s delivery was premature.

