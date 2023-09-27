Ambala: 2 minor brothers die of suspected dengue

Two minor brothers from Ambala’s Baldev Nagar died of suspected dengue days after visiting various hospitals with complaint of stomach pain and vomiting.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the parents brought the brothers to the Ambala City civil hospital on Friday and were given treatment, before they shifted them to Cantt on their own will. (HT File)

Swinging into action, health authorities in Ambala have sought a report from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the siblings breathed their last, to determine the cause of death.

The children’s father Sumit said his sons Samar, 9, and Sarthak, 6, complained of stomach pain on Friday. He took them to a private hospital and then to the civil hospitals in Ambala City and Cantt.

He said the health staff at the Ambala Cantt civil hospital told him that they were suffering from dengue and referred them to GMCH-32.

Samar underwent platelet transfusion, but couldn’t survive and hours later, Sarthak also died.

“At the Ambala Cantt civil hospital, a senior doctor examined the children and found that their pulse had reduced. As this required ICU care, they were referred to GMCH. While the elder brother died on Saturday, the younger one passed away on Sunday morning. We have sought a report from GMCH to determine the cause of death,” Dr Singh said.

A team lead by district epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari also visited the parents to enquire about the deaths. “We will seek record of all doctors or hospitals they visited. The parents have primarily mentioned stomach pain and vomiting. The children had no symptoms of dengue and their parents have also not submitted any document suggesting the same. A report will be submitted to higher authorities for necessary action,” Dr Hari added.

