Ambala: Assets of ex-councillor, kin who ‘attacked’ cops forfeited

Ten months after a former independent councillor, Rajesh Kumar, and his family members were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team in Ambala Cantonment, and subsequent seizure of huge quantities of drugs from their properties, the finance ministry has ordered the forfeiture of their assets worth ₹1.13 crore.

The movable and immovable properties include a house, cash, bank balances, gold and silver ornaments and four cars, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

On April 6 last year, a police team led by housing board police post in-charge sub-inspector Balkar Singh had raided the ex-councillor’s house to arrest his wife, Guddi, in connection with a drugs case. As the cops arrived, Kumar, who is also a scrap dealer, and his son Prince had allegedly attacked them, while Guddi made good her escape.

Police had also claimed to have seized 260 gm heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets from their godown that was razed two weeks later on allegations that it was “constructed illegally on government land”.

Guddi and three other suspects were arrested over the next couple of months.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The said properties were already seized by police. Now, the finance ministry’s department of revenue has ordered forfeiture of their illegally acquired properties under the NDPS Act.”

Section 68D of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provides for seizure, freezing and forfeiture of properties of drug traffickers, their relatives and associates.

According to sources, while Kumar remains in jail, his four family members are out on bail.

Officials said during probe, Kumar and his wife had failed to submit any documentary evidence of 227.5 gm gold ornaments, 2 kg silver ornaments and his scrap business. Besides, apart from a godown, a house was also built on government land carrying an estimated value of ₹35 lakh.

