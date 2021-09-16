Ameer Singh elected Pakistan gurdwara body president

Nankana Sahib-based Sikh leader Ameer Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) on Wednesday, while Vikash Singh has been appointed as the general secretary.

The move comes after Satwant Singh resigned as the president of the gurdwara body, a year before his term was to end, citing “personal engagements”.

A meeting of the PSGPC was held in Lahore in presence of the authorities of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a statutory body that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following Partition, during which election for two top posts was held, said a spokesperson of the ETPB.

Ameer Singh, who was the general secretary of the gurdwara body before his elevation, is a cloth trader in Nankana Sahib, while Vikash Singh belongs to Shikarpur in Sindh province and his family looks after the historic shrine Gurdwara Sachkhand Sahib (Patshahi Pehli) at Shikarpur.

In a tweet, the PSGPC said: “On September 15, 2021, PSGPC unanimously elected Sardar Ameer Singh as its new pardhan and Vikash Singh as secretary general for next term.”

Asked if the president and the secretary general have been elected for the next term of three years, ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said: “No… they are for the remaining one-year term.”

Speaking on his new assignment, Ameer Singh said he had been vocal on Sikh issues in past and he would accomplish the new duty with commitment and dedication.

(With PTI inputs)