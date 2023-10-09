Amid conflict, Israeli tourists in Himachal quietly return home

The quaint village of Dharamkot, also known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, was sunk in celebrations of Jewish festivals like Rosh-Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot till a while ago.

Police said that they were on alert and had reviewed security around Dharamkot. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has suddenly turned desolate with most of Israeli tourists having left in the wake of Palestinian group Hamas’ mega offensive against their country. They say that they want to return to Israel and serve their nation in this time of crisis.

An eerie silence hangs over the village overlooking Dharamshala as the few left behind are also readying to return. The Chabad House, the synagogue located at the southern edge of the village, is devoid of its usual hustle and bustle.

“Most of Israel natives have already returned to New Delhi from where they will head home. Those who are left behind to want to go out at earliest,” said Hannah, who wished not to be identified by her full name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that the situation is murkier than what the news says and she is worried about her family that lives in a south Israel city. We are getting updates from near and dear ones. The videos coming in are appalling, she added.

“There are not many people left behind. During Rosh-Hashanah (Jewish new year), more than 300 Israelis had gathered at Dharamkot but now there are very few. Even they are yearning to fly back,” said Kangra additional superintendent of police Hitesh Lakhanpal. He added that 15-20 tourists remain in the region.

Another Israeli national said they had not anticipated it coming and since “Israel is at war, we want to be there for our country.”

Dharamkot, located about 13 km from Dharamshala and just three km from McLeodganj, headquarters of Tibetan government-in-exile has had turned into a Jewish settlement over the years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dotted by guest houses, restaurants, yoga centres and makeshift eating joints amid maize fields, it draws a steady stream of the Israelis in Spring and Autumn.

Writings and signboards in Hebrew can be found on the walls. Most of the local populace that belongs to the tribal Gaddi community, speak fluent Hebrew.

Ashok Pathania, a guest house owner, said that Dharamkot was full of Israeli visitors last month.

“However, most of them quietly left after the Hamas attack,” he said, adding that this also affects the local people as the village’s economy is dependent on Israeli tourists.

“Worst, it happened when they come to the village in large numbers, during their important Jewish festivals,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another part of the state, very few Israeli tourists visited Kasol, another popular destination located in Parvati valley of Kullu district.

Now, that a war has broken, those who had stayed back have also left, says Rajesh Both, a travel agent, adding that it would impact the local hospitality industry.

Police said that they were on alert and had reviewed security around Dharamkot.

Hamas launched a surprise land, air and sea attack on Israel last Saturday, coinciding with Simchat Torah, one of Judaism’s holiest days.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON