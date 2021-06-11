Amid farmers’ boycott call, Khattar goes for virtual inaugurations

Unable to hold public functions in person due to boycott threats of restive farmers, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of developmental projects through a video conference on Thursday for the second time in three months.

Projects focussing on health, ayurveda, education, road connectivity, water, power and sports were inaugurated across 16 districts. While projects cumulatively worth ₹200 crore were inaugurated, foundation stones of projects worth ₹900 crore were laid from Chandigarh. Also present during the video conference were cabinet ministers, members parliament, members of legislative assembly, public representatives and officials.

In March, Khattar had launched developmental projects worth ₹1,400 crore through a video conference. Ever since farmers protesting the Centre’s three farm laws have given the call to boycott BJP-JJP leaders, Khattar has been forced to cancel his scheduled visits. Whenever he has attempted to inaugurate projects in person, protesters have resorted to physical violence. The latest face off was seen in Hisar last month when the farmers clashed with the police as they attempted to disrupt the inauguration of a Covid hospital by the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the MSP of Kharif crops, which he said will increase farmers’ profit margin.

Karnal allotted projects worth ₹500 crore

While Karnal was allotted projects worth ₹500 crore, Panchkula received ₹160 crore projects. Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the CM had given the go ahead to renovation of the Avardhan Canal, which will cost ₹489 crore. The project, which will bring relief to villages along the canal, will take two years to complete.

Khattar approved a 33 kilovolt sub-station at Jatton Gate in Karnal city and two mini-sewer cleaning machines for maintaining the sewerage system, he said.

The CM inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹50 crore for Kurukshetra. The projects include reconstruction of the old Saraswati arch-type bridge, the new administrative block of the mini secretariat, and two new 33KV sub-stations at Pehowa-II and Malikpur. Khattar laid the foundation stone of a project for four-lanning and strengthening the Karnal- Ramba-Indri-Ladwa road.

He allotted projects worth ₹15 crore for Kaithal, including a 33 KV sub-station each in Titran and Padla and a 50-bedded hospital in Kalayat. The CM also dedicated a 33KV power sub-station and a media centre in Panipat worth ₹5 crore each.