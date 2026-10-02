Amid green push, Panchkula has only 51 public EV chargers, 4th lowest in state

Notwithstanding the green mobility push, Panchkula has only 51 public electric vehicles (EV) chargers, the fourth-lowest among Haryana’s 23 districts, according to official data up to June 2026.

By fuel type, 6,381 petrol (E20), 2,855 petrol and 1,129 diesel vehicles were registered. (HT File)

Only Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal and Fatehabad have fewer public chargers – 19, 42 and 43, respectively. In contrast, Gurugram accounts for nearly 49% of Haryana’s public EV charging infrastructure, followed by Faridabad and Rewari. The state, according to official data, has 3,653 public EV chargers.

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Mirroring the poor infrastructure is the public’s willingness to adopt EVs.

Between January and September 2026, only 154 pure EVs were registered in Panchkula compared to 11,161 vehicles of all categories. The year before, pure EV registrations stood at 193 while in 2024, it was much lower at 106.

Of the total registrations so far this year, motorcycles and scooters accounted for 7,198, while motor cars numbered 3,464. By fuel type, 6,381 petrol (E20), 2,855 petrol and 1,129 diesel vehicles were registered. Across Haryana, 8,49,175 vehicles were registered during the January-September period, including 24,270 pure EVs.

Registrations rise after fresh policy

The pace of EV registrations picked up after Haryana introduced a new policy in July, granting a 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax on battery-operated EVs priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). Vehicles priced above ₹30 lakh are eligible for a 50% exemption.

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{{^usCountry}} According to official data, Panchkula recorded 10 pure EV registrations in January, while the number rose to 31 in September. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, Panchkula recorded 10 pure EV registrations in January, while the number rose to 31 in September. {{/usCountry}}

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The new policy replaced the earlier system under which buyers paid the full motor vehicle tax upfront and subsequently claimed cash subsidies online. Administrative delays had affected the process, while the 2022 policy provided a 20% rebate on motor vehicle tax.

Centre, state plan expansion

The government is also seeking to bridge gaps in charging infrastructure, which officials have identified as a factor behind the relatively slow adoption of EVs.

Under the central scheme, ₹2,000 crore has been earmarked on a first-come, first-served basis for identifying government land parcels and setting up additional charging stations. Officials have, however, flagged that ₹730 crore has already been utilised by early-mover states, raising concerns that delays could put the remaining non-recurring central assistance at risk.

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The proposed charging network will cover government offices, hospitals, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, commercial centres and major highway corridors, besides other strategic public locations.

Subsidies on offer

Under PM E-Drive, subsidy levels vary depending on the nature of the land and charging facility.

For Category A government land, 100% subsidy is available for both upstream infrastructure and EV charger facilities. For Category B, covering semi-public and government entities, the corresponding support is 80% and 70%.

For Categories C and D, which cover private land banks and aggregated locations, the upstream infrastructure subsidy is 80%, while no subsidy is specified for EVSE charger facilities.

Pradeep Kumar, executive engineer at Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), the designated nodal agency for EVs, said the agency is working to improve charging access while also encouraging private-sector investment and partnerships.

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