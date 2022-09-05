Amid online trolling, Raghav Chadha, Punjab minister meet Arshdeep Singh's parents

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann met the family members of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has incurred the wrath of some social media users after he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match on Sunday, in Mohali on Monday and extended their support to the cricketer. Chadha also said the cricketer’s journey "from humble origins to playing for India at the international stage is inspiring".

During their interaction, both AAP leaders assured full support to the family against online sledging and propaganda against the Indian bowler. They said that the AAP government is standing with the player. Defending Arshdeep for dropping the catch, both AAP leaders said it was a mistake that could have been committed by anyone and people should not attack the player individually.

“I just met bowling superstar Arshdeep's family in Kharar, Punjab. His parents have persevered and sacrificed so much. His struggle and perseverance, from humble origins to playing for India at international stage is inspiring. We all stand firmly with Arsh today," the AAP MP tweeted while sharing a picture of him with the bowler's mother and father.

Earlier, Chadha said “the way 23-year-old Arshdeep is being made a victim of hatred just because of his religion is very sad.” He lauded Arshdeep’s ‘tremendous skills’ and said that hate cannot take away his talent.

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to back Arshdeep. “No one drops the catch purposely. We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on people who are putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform (Twitter) about Arsh and the team,” Singh tweeted.

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer called Arshdeep the future of the nation and said hate has no place in sports. “Victory or defeat is given in a game. Arshdeep is an upcoming star, who has carved out a niche in a short span. It is regressive to troll him for the drop of a catch.”

Former CM Amarinder Singh also joined the list of leaders who condemned the "unfortunate mocking" of the fast bowler for dropping a catch and said, “Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports, especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes.”

