Amid protest over Khamenei’s death: Lal Chowk sealed, curbs imposed, educational institutes shut

Protests against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack rocked Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Monday, forcing authorities to curb people’s movement, shut down education institutes and throttle mobile internet speeds as precautionary measures. Major protests were witnessed in Bemina, Jehangir Chowk, Shalteng and Gund Hassibhat areas of the city. (Waseem Andrabi)

According to officials, 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir valley, while a few demonstrations were held in the Jammu region as well. Police resorted to tear gas shells to disperse protesters, mostly Shias, in some parts of Srinagar and sealed the city centre Lal Chowk, which was the centre of protests on Sunday.

Schools and colleges were closed for two days in view of the situation while the universities including Kashmir University and Central University of Kashmir suspended their classes and postponed exams.

The city centre Lal Chowk, which witnessed massive protests and convergence of people on Sunday against the US and Israel’s targeting of the Iranian leader, was made out of bounds by police using tin sheets and concertina wires. However despite the restrictions, many Shia youth including women came out protesting in some parts of the Valley including in Srinagar.

Major protests were witnessed in Bemina, Jehangir Chowk, Shalteng and Gund Hassibhat areas of the city. The police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse protesters at some locations, eye witnesses said.

Protests were also reported in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Pattan in north Kashmir. “There were minor protests in some areas like in Bemina and Shalteng in Srinagar and some of them were contained using tear gas shells. Mild protests were also witnessed in Budgam. Overall, the situation was stable,” said a police officer of the Valley.

Shia leader and general secretary of Peoples Conference, Imran Reza Ansari urged the people to express their grief with dignity. “We are in acute shock and unbearable grief at the martyrdom of Shaheed Ayatullah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali Hussaini Khamenei (RA). A part of our body, a part of our soul feels torn away. The pain is not of one nation alone, it is felt by Shias and all lovers of truth across the world,” Ansari said.

“I appeal to the Shia youth of Kashmir: our grief is sacred. Let us express it with dignity. Do not allow emotions to be misused or diverted in any direction that harms our community,” he said.

Following the protests on Sunday, lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha held a review meeting on the security situation across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The LG said that peace is our collective responsibility and he appealed to all communities to uphold it. He also commended the unwavering, coordinated resolve of J&K police, security forces and civil administration in safeguarding law and order.

Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban observe partial shutdown

A partial shutdown was observed in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts of Chenab valley region on Monday against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US–Israeli military strike. People held peaceful protest demonstrations and strongly condemned the killing of Khamenei.

The law and order situation across the region by and large remained peaceful, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said. Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kichloo, also led a protest rally from the place of worship to the nearby bus stand, the officials said. Reports of strikes and peaceful protests were also received from Bounjwa, Drabshalla and Chatroo in Kishtwar, Gandoh and Bhaderwah in Doda, they said.

In Ramban district, which also falls in Chenab valley region, the Shia mourners organised special prayers at Chanderkote for the second day to pay homage to Khamenei and others who lost their lives in the US-Israel attacks. Meanwhile, the Muslim community also held protests at different places in Rajouri and Poonch districts against the killing of the Iranian leader.