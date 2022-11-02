Amit Shah hits out at Congress with ‘ma-beta party’ jibe

DHARAMSHALA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has eradicated evils of casteism, appeasement and nepotism from the country.

“A new trend has been set that a person who will work will rule,” he said, addressing an election rally in Karsog assembly segment of Mandi district.

In Congress, he said, the mother-son duo was running the party affairs in Delhi and also in Himachal. Whipping up the public sentiments over Article 370, which granted a certain amount of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the Congress carried on the mistake made by Nehru for 70 years.

“People made Narendra Modi prime minister for the second term in 2019, and he scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which had separated Jammu and Kashmir from India,” said Shah.

“Earlier, they (opposition parties) would say that rivers of blood will flow over Article 370. Today, no one dares to throw even a stone in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Shah said that the PM Modi-led government has strengthened the security of India and worked to rebuild the country’s image.

“When Modiji became PM, Uri and Pulwama happened. We gave a befitting reply by carrying out surgical and air strikes within 10 days. Today, a message has gone to the world that no one should mess with the Indian Army,” said Shah.

Hailing Himachal for its contribution to the Indian Armed Forces, Shah said that issue of one rank-one pension (OROP) of ex-servicemen, which Congress had put on hold for 40 years, was resolved after the BJP government in 2014.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah said the central government manufactured two vaccines and inoculated a population of 130 crore. “ The government also provided free ration to the 80 crore people for two years,” he said.

He said the double-engine government in Himachal Pradesh has also done remarkable work in roads, water supply, health and education sectors.

Shah said PM Modi, who considers Himachal his “Karmbhumi” restored the special category status of Himachal, which the Congress government had scrapped.

The central government also gave Himachal AIIMS, the 4th Vande Bharat Express Train, Renukaji Hydro Project, a medical device park and a bulk drug park, he said exhorting people of the state to once again elect the BJP government in the state.

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Sinhuta of Chamba district, Shah said while leaders of BJP count their achievements and works, Congress has nothing to list, so they talk about “Rivaz” (tradition) of changing government in Himachal.

“So, you should change this ‘Rivaz’ so that they won’t be able to speak about it next time,” he said.

He alleged that Congress plays regional politics in the name of upper and lower Himachal, but this election entire Himachal is supporting BJP.

Will make Himachal a drug-free state

SHIMLA: Addressing an election rally at Shimla Shah exhorted people to elect the BJP government to make Himachal drug-free

Shah said that PM Modi, on the ‘Azadi Ka Amrimahotsav’, has resolved to eradicate the drug menace from India, which was ruining the young generation.

“We will deal with drugs strictly, and nobody, who supplies or sells drugs, will be spared,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said those whose four generations ruled for 60 years but did nothing were giving guarantees to the people.

“However, people will not trust their guarantees,” he said.

Shah also accused Congress of stalling the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for appeasement politics.

He said PM Modi came to power for the second time and started the construction of the Ram Temple, which would be completed by 2024.

