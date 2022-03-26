Amit Shah in Chandigarh tomorrow, key issues unlikely to be taken up

Long-pending key policy decisions, awaiting the Union government’s nod, are unlikely to come up during Union home minister Amit Shah’s one day visit to Chandigarh on March 27.

Shah will be in the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a number of projects. UT officials will also make a presentation before him on the implementation of different schemes and development works. “With so many engagements planned, it is highly unlikely that we will get time to discuss the policy matters, which are pending in Delhi with different ministries, particularly the ministry of home affairs,” said a senior UT official.

Among these issues is permission to convert commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold. Recently, a Supreme Court appointed committee, headed by the city MP, had recommended allowing the conversion.

Similarly, finalisation of recruitment rules and notification of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake by Punjab and Haryana also require Union government’s intervention.

The rationalisation of the building misuse charges and UT’s proposal for creation of new posts for different departments is also pending with the Centre for several years.

“We will discuss with senior MHA officials the creation of a mechanism to expedite these policy decisions,” said the official.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is also expected to be in the city for Shah’s visit. She was last here for the mayoral elections on January 8 and participated in its voting.

