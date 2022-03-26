Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah in Chandigarh tomorrow, key issues unlikely to be taken up
Amit Shah in Chandigarh tomorrow, key issues unlikely to be taken up

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh on March 27 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a number of projects Inaugurations plannedThe home minister is likely to inaugurate projects worth nearly ₹500 croreIntegrated Command Control Centre ₹199 crore336 houses for cops ₹70 croreNew CHB building ₹60 croreFoundation stone of police housing project ₹40 croreTwo govt schools at Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan ₹20 croreCanal water supply to villages ₹17 croreHostel block of Commerce College, Sector 50 ₹15 croreUrban Park in Sector 17 ₹10 crore Inaugurations planned
Chandigarh administration officials will make a presentation before Union home minister Amit Shah on the implementation of different schemes and development works. (PTI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Long-pending key policy decisions, awaiting the Union government’s nod, are unlikely to come up during Union home minister Amit Shah’s one day visit to Chandigarh on March 27.

Shah will be in the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a number of projects. UT officials will also make a presentation before him on the implementation of different schemes and development works. “With so many engagements planned, it is highly unlikely that we will get time to discuss the policy matters, which are pending in Delhi with different ministries, particularly the ministry of home affairs,” said a senior UT official.

Among these issues is permission to convert commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold. Recently, a Supreme Court appointed committee, headed by the city MP, had recommended allowing the conversion.

Similarly, finalisation of recruitment rules and notification of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake by Punjab and Haryana also require Union government’s intervention.

The rationalisation of the building misuse charges and UT’s proposal for creation of new posts for different departments is also pending with the Centre for several years.

“We will discuss with senior MHA officials the creation of a mechanism to expedite these policy decisions,” said the official.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is also expected to be in the city for Shah’s visit. She was last here for the mayoral elections on January 8 and participated in its voting.

