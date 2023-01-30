Amit Shah’s visit to Sonepat’s Gohana rally cancelled due to bad weather, addresses people over phone

Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to address the Jan Utthan rally in Sonepat’s Gohana was cancelled due to bad weather. Shah addressed the gathering over the phone, which was put on mike by BJP state chief OP Dhankar and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In his address which was less than 2 minutes, Shah appealed to the gathering to vote for his party in the 2024 parliamentary polls and elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

Khattar told the gathering that Shah was keen to attend the rally but it was cancelled due to inclement weather.

While addressing the gathering over the phone, Shah said, “I was keen to attend the rally but my helicopter was not given permission for take-off due to bad weather. I wanted to come via road which takes two hours but the weather there was also bad. Khattar requested that I address the gathering over the phone. I had to come to Gohana to sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will win all seats of Haryana in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Modi will become the Prime Minister again. The Haryana government has stopped corruption in the state besides improving the law and order situation. Haryana has elected educated sarpanches and I promise that I will come to Gohana to meet you.”

The BJP has organised the rally at Sonepat’s Gohana which is considered the backyard of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The rally venue was open so people started going back after the rain lashed there.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Khattar said those close to Congress leaders were making claims of a high employment rate in the state.

“Only those indulging in corruption in the previous Congress regime were rendered jobless. We have crippled those who indulged in corruption activities. They have been rendered jobless,” he added.

He said that his government has been purchasing 14 crops at the minimum support price.

“Our government has sanctioned ration cards and old age pensions of eligible persons. We have been covering people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and providing them with health facilities free of cost. We brought people with an income of up to ₹1.80 lakh annually under the Antyodaya Yojana. Our government compensated farmers for their damaged crops and the compensation amount reached the beneficiaries’ bank accounts without them having to run around for it,” he added.

Sarpanches protest

Sarpanches blocked various roads in Haryana in a show of strength to protest against Shah’s rally. In Jind and Rohtak, police arrested many people who were planning to show black flags to the home minister at the rally.