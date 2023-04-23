‘No Khalistan wave in Punjab’: Amit Shah praises Mann govt

New Delhi : Even as the hunt to nab absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that there is no Khalistan wave in Punjab and the Centre is keeping a close watch on the situation. Even as the hunt to nab absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that there is no Khalistan wave in Punjab and the Centre is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The home minister pointed out that Punjab government had done good work and that the Centre had cooperated.

“There is no wave (of Khalistan). Many times, some people try, but the governments have done their job. The Punjab government has done a good job, the Centre has supported. We are monitoring the situation closely,” Shah said while speaking at a media conclave in Bengaluru.

Asked about Amritpal Singh’s arrest, the union minister said: “It may happen sometime. Earlier, he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities,” he said.

Referring to the attack on Indian high commission in London last month and the consulates in UK and San Francisco, the home minister said the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi will not tolerate any attack on Indian missions and strict action will be taken in accordance with Indian laws.

“We have made the NIA so capable that they can probe if there is any conspiracy against India on foreign soil. Delhi Police registered a case and launched a probe and a report from the Indian high commission was also received. Based on that, we have handed the probe to the NIA,” the home minister said in the media conclave held in Bengaluru.

On March 19 this year, protesters holding Khalistan banners staged a demonstration outside the high commission in London. One of the protestors climbed its balcony and pulled down the Indian flag. The protest was being held to denounce the Punjab Police action against fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal, who is on the run since March 18.

Khalistan supporters also attacked Indian consulate in San Francisco. Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.