Amit Shah to launch Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula today

Having faced postponement thrice in the Covid era, the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games will finally take off on Saturday in different venues across Haryana, with Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Complex as the epicentre this year, with Union home minister Amit Shah launching the Youth Games from here.

All spruced up, the Tau Devi Lal Complex will host over 4,700 athletes from across country. But with scorching heat and soaring temperatures, there will be a few deterrents as well.

The Games are also clashing with the Junior Federation Cup and athletics inter-state nationals which will mean top-ranked Khelo India Games athlete Shaili Singh giving the event a miss along with quarter miler Priya Mohan.

Extreme heat will be a big challenge for the young athletes who will be seen in action till June 13. The heat might also hold back spectators from coming to the venues to witness the action even as the organisers have put a plan in place to protect the athletes from severe exposure to the sun.

The outdoor events will be held in the morning and evening. The Youth Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports.

There is a feeling that had the games been organised after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to be held in England in July-August, the timing of Khelo India Games could have been apt, allowing all top athletes to participate in better weather conditions.

The Haryana government claims to have spent ₹139 crore on building and renovation of the sports infrastructure in state. “Of the ₹250 crore budget earmarked for this event, ₹139 crore was spent on construction of new sports infrastructure and improvement of old ones,” an official spokesperson said.

For the first time, games like Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Malkhamb and Yogasana will also be organised. Athletes will vie for 269 gold, 269 silver, and 358 bronze medals.

Haryana, which has been in forefront in producing Olympic medallists for India in the past, will hope to dethrone defending champions Maharashtra and rule the roost.

For the first time, all 36 states and UTs are taking part in the competition, with host Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 396 athletes. The most heated action in individual events will be witnessed in swimming and athletics where 114 and 96 medals, respectively, will be at stake.

Defending champions Maharashtra are fielding the second largest contingent with 318 athletes and third placed Delhi 253.

