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Amritpal arrested in Ajnala case as NSA term ends; Punjab Police get 2-day custody

Khadoor Sahib MP to remain in Dibrugarh jail as Punjab Police initiate formal trial; high court permits all legal proceedings and questioning to be conducted via video-conferencing.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva
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In a swift transition of legal custody, the Punjab Police on Thursday formally arrested Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. The arrest was executed immediately after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) expired on April 22.

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. (HT file photo)

Following the arrest, a court in Assam’s Dibrugarh sent the radical Sikh preacher to a two-day police remand.

An Amritsar Rural police team, led by a DSP-rank officer, had been camping in Dibrugarh since April 19 to complete the formalities following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s recent nod to proceed with the trial.

The high court permitted the state government to keep Amritpal lodged at the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail instead of shifting him to Punjab, citing law and order concerns.

Under the court’s direction, all trial proceedings, including the current police remand and subsequent judicial custody, will be conducted through video-conferencing.

This arrangement ensures the prime accused can participate in the legal process without the logistical and security risks of physical transit to Amritsar. Amritpal is scheduled to be produced before the court again on Saturday upon completion of his initial remand period.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal arrested in Ajnala case as NSA term ends; Punjab Police get 2-day custody
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal arrested in Ajnala case as NSA term ends; Punjab Police get 2-day custody
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