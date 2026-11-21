Punjab Police has deployed more than 800 of its personnel in and around Jallupur Khera village near Rayya town of Amritsar district, ahead of the arrival of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who will be out on a three-hour custodial parole on Saturday to attend his grandmother Charan Kaur’s last rites, officers said.

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said comprehensive security arrangements had been made to ensure compliance with the court’s directions and maintain peace. (HT File Photo) more less

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Amritpal has been incarcerated since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case.

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‘Objective is to ensure compliance with court orders’

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the police had put comprehensive arrangements in place to maintain law and order and ensure strict compliance with the court’s directions. “Our objective is to ensure compliance with the court’s orders, and such compliance will be enforced. We will be mindful of the family’s sentiments and of those concerned. The law will be upheld while respecting traditional customs,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A team of Punjab Police, led by a deputy commissioner-level officer, took custody of Singh to facilitate his visit as per a court order. Singh was transported to Dibrugarh airport, located around 15 km from the jail, in a seven-vehicle convoy, from where he was flown to Delhi. The ‘Waris Punjab de’ chief’s lawyer, Jasbir Kaur, told reporters that Singh will be brought back to the Dibrugarh central jail on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team of Punjab Police, led by a deputy commissioner-level officer, took custody of Singh to facilitate his visit as per a court order. Singh was transported to Dibrugarh airport, located around 15 km from the jail, in a seven-vehicle convoy, from where he was flown to Delhi. The ‘Waris Punjab de’ chief’s lawyer, Jasbir Kaur, told reporters that Singh will be brought back to the Dibrugarh central jail on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequently Asked Questions How many police personnel have been deployed for the security arrangements? More than 800 police personnel have been deployed, with personnel from other districts also called in. How long has Amritpal Singh been granted custodial parole? He has been granted three hours of custodial parole to attend his grandmother’s last rites. What restrictions apply during Amritpal Singh’s custodial parole? He may visit only his native residence in Jallupur Khera and is barred from contacting prosecution witnesses, addressing the media, participating in a public gathering or engaging in activities that could adversely affect law and order in Punjab.