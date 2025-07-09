Amritpal’s Akali Dal Waris Punjab De to contest Tarn Taran byelection

Amritsar The recently launched political outfit Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), backed by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and his supporters, has decided to enter the fray in the upcoming Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

The outfit was launched on January 14, 2025, during Mela Maghi at Muktsar Sahib.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal after a prolonged battle with cancer on June 26.

Tarn Taran is part of the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, where Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, secured a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting as an independent, Amritpal defeated Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, garnering 4,04,430 votes. AAP’s candidate and Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar finished third with 1,94,836 votes.

The Tarn Taran constituency, known for its “Panthic” orientation, has traditionally been a bastion of the Shiromani Akali Dal. In the recent parliamentary polls, Amritpal Singh registered a commanding lead in this segment, strengthening his supporters’ resolve to contest the bypoll.

The SAD (WPD), floated by Amritpal’s supporters and backed by Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, is being led by Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh.

“Initially, we did not plan to contest the bypoll. However, after consulting with locals and party workers, everyone strongly felt we should fight the election from Tarn Taran, our stronghold,” said Tarsem Singh while addressing select media.

He added that the party had approached Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of slain human rights activist Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra, to contest the bypoll on behalf of SAD (WPD). “We are trying to persuade her to contest. If she agrees, it will be very positive. Otherwise, we will consider fielding another clean and Panthic face,” he said.

A human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra was kidnapped and killed by cops in 1995, as per the court judgments.

However, Khalra Mission Organisation (KMO) — a human rights body associated with Bibi Khalra — has clarified that she will not contest the bypoll.

In a statement issued by KMO members, including Advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa, Harmandeep Singh Sarhali, Baba Darshan Singh, and others, the organisation stated: “Paramjit Khalra contested the 2019 elections under exceptional circumstances for the welfare of Punjab. Contesting elections is not her profession. She will continue contributing to the Panth and Punjab through social and human rights work.”

Khalra’s wife contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment unsuccessfully but got 2.14 lakh votes. In 2024, she campaigned for Amritpal along with his father and mother and played a vital role in his victory.