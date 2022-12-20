Amritsar: 18-lakhs looted from PNB branch on national highway

Two unidentified persons decamped after looting ₹ 18 lakhs at gunpoint from Kathunangal branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) , located on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway, in broad daylight on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11:15am, when the bank staff was busy handling customers. Police said both the armed men had covered their faces and did the robbery within minutes. The entire incident of robbery was also recorded in the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the bank branch.

Superintendent of police (SP-investigation) Jugraj Singh along with other police personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and started their investigation.

“The two men had come on a white scooter. One of them had stopped at the bank’s entrance and closed the main door while the other accused went straight to the cash counter and threatened the cashier before looting the cash,” said the SP.

He further said police teams have been working to gather footage of the CCTV installed in the area to trace the route taken by the accused while fleeing.

Police sources said the bank branch had been operating without any security guard for the last ten months. “We have been issuing instructions, time to time, to the bank branches to ensure the security of their branches and the ATMs,” said a police official.

Police have registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at the Kathunangal police station.