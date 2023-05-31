Gangster’s murder: Punjab Police release pictures of 10 Bambiha gang members

AMRITSAR : Six days after gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four armed men at Satihiala village falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district, Punjab Police on Tuesday released pictures of 10 members the Bambiha gang who were allegedly involved in the killing.

Six days after gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four armed men at Satihiala village falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district, Punjab Police on Tuesday released pictures of 10 members the Bambiha gang who were allegedly involved in the killing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 10 accused, police have identified eight as Manpreet Singh. alias Munn, Balwinder Singh, alias Doni, Gagandeep Singh, alias Daddi, Jobanjeet Singh, alias Billa, Gurveer Singh, alias Guri, Joban, Gurmej Singh and Manjit Mahal. The identity of two accused is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

In a tweet, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said “the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) wing has unravelled the entire conspiracy and established the role of 10 members of the Bambiha gang in Jarnail Singh’s killing. Raids are on to nab the accused”. The tweet also contains pictures of the 10 accused.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of four assailants who fired at Jarnail. A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said: “Preliminary investigation has found that Jarnail and accused Balwinder Doni were arch-rivals.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The exact motive behind the murder can only be ascertained once the accused are arrested,” he added.

Jarnail was shot dead when he had gone to collect fodder from a shop at his village on May 24. The incident was caught in the CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Jarnail was facing four criminal cases, including under the Arms Act, and he was on bail. A weightlifter, Jarnail remained president of the government college in his village.

A day after Jarnail’s killing, a Facebook post had surfaced claiming the responsibility of the brutal killing.

The post from a Facebook account named after Davinder Bambiha alleged that Jarnail was linked to gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Harry Chatha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post claimed that the murder was committed by Doni Bal of Sathila village and gangster Gopi Mahal. The post also claimed that Jarnail was not the member of Gopi Ghanshampuria gang. But according to the police, Jarnail worked for Gopi Ghanshampuria gang.

Gangster Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter in September 2016. However, the gang continues to operate. After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, Bambiha gang had said that it will take revenge of the singer’s killing. Bambiha gang is arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.