Amritsar: Human rights panel takes notice of patient’s ‘suicide’ at CHC

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint pertaining to alleged suicide by a patient at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Lopoke, in the district and the alleged failure of authorities to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the matter.

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint pertaining to alleged suicide by a patient at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Lopoke, in the district and the alleged failure of authorities to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the matter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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The complaint was filed by an Amritsar resident regarding the death of his younger brother, who died on January 13, 2026, at the CHC. In his petition, the complainant alleged that despite approaching various authorities repeatedly, no fair and independent investigation had been initiated into the circumstances surrounding the death.

After examining the complaint, the commission observed that the allegations pertaining to the suspicious death of the victim and the alleged inaction of the authorities concerned prima facie raised issues relating to the violation of the complainant’s human rights. Taking a serious view of the matter, the commission decided to proceed with the case and seek a report from the police authorities.

In an order, the commission directed the senior superintendent of police concerned to submit a detailed report on the allegations. The report has been sought at least one week prior to the next date of hearing so that the matter can be examined. The case has been listed for further hearing on July 13.