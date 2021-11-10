Amritsar jeweller ends life, Cong MLA’s aide, ASI among three booked

A 40-year-old jeweller committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at a hotel in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, has also left a suicide note blaming one Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, who is reportedly a close aide of a Congress MLA, Harbhajan Singh, a jeweller, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Singh, who is posted in Amritsar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the three persons named in the suicide note have been booked for abetment to suicide.

Sukhwinder’s family members said there was a monetary dispute between Sukhwinder and Harbhajan. They said a few months ago, Harbhajan and his associates attacked Sukhwinder and his family members. They allege that instead of taking action against Harbhajan and the other accused, the police had lodged a case of assault against Sukhwinder and his family members.

“Police acted at the instance of Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is personal assistant of a Congress MLA. Pamma and Harbhajan along with ASI Narinder Singh had been threatening Sukhwinder for sending him to jail, besides demanding money,” the family members alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhwinder has also alleged in his purported suicide note that he was being harassed by Harbhajan, Pamma and Narinder Singh.