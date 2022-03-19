Amritsar man dies, wife, two others injured after truck turns over car near village in Ludhiana

Returning home after paying their obeisance at Sri Anandpur Sahib on Hola Mohalla, a 50-year-old man was crushed to death after a truck turned over his car at National Highway near Jugiana village on Friday. His wife, brother-in-law and another relative suffered injuries in the incident.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. Police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck.

The deceased, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Dhaliwal Kaler village of Amritsar, was travelling with his wife Gurjit Kaur, 48, his brother-in-law Sukhjit Singh, 46, and Sukhjit’s wife Harjinder Kaur, 44.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harmanpreet Singh, the deceased’s son.

The complainant said his parents’ car was hit by the truck near Jugiana, adding that the truck rammed into the road divider and turned over on the car.

Local residents rescued the passengers, who were then rushed to the hospital. The complainant’s father was declared dead at the hospital.

Sub-inspector Pooran Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the truck driver.

30-year-old man killed in hit-and-run accident

Ludhiana A 30-year-old man was killed, while his wife and three-year-old son suffered minor injuries after a speeding car hit their scooter in Samrala on Saturday.

The victim, Rachhpal Singh of Ishar Colony, Ludhiana, was killed on the spot, while his wife, Harpreet Kaur, 28, and son Baldeep Singh were hurt.

Rachhpal Singh, was returning home from Chandigarh with his wife and son when the road mishap took place near Samrala.

Inspector Hakam Singh, station house officer Samrala, said that a case had been registered under Sections 279,(rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (damages) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified driver, who fled in his car, after the accident. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.

